Pierce Brosnan wants men to "get out of the way" and let the next James Bond be a woman

Former James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan, who played 007 across four movies from 1995 to 2002, has spoken of his desire for the next James Bond to be played by a woman, saying it would be an “exhilarating” choice for the franchise.

When asked about whether he would like to see a female James Bond, Brosnan told THR: “Yes! I think we've watched the guys do it for the last 40 years, get out of the way, guys, and put a woman up there. I think it would be exhilarating, it would be exciting.”

However, Brosnan doesn’t think it will become a reality while long-time producer Barbara Broccoli is in charge.

Perhaps still burned by being “kicked to the kerb” (via The Guardian) after what proved to be his final appearance in Die Another Day, he said: “I don't think [a female Bond] is going to happen with the Broccolis. I don't think that is going to happen under their watch.”

The future, though, may already be female in the Bond franchise. The next 007 will reportedly be introduced in Bond 25 (aka No Time to Die), with Captain Marvel actress Lashana Lynch rumoured to have taken over the codename from Daniel Craig’s newly-retired Bond in the movie.

In recent years, multiple iconic characters have been gender-swapped, including Doctor Who (currently played by Jodie Whittaker) and Thor (Natalie Portman will take over from Chris Hemsworth in Thor: Love and Thunder). So you should, to borrow a line from another ex-Bond in Sean Connery, never say never when it comes to casting a female Bond – no matter how many people are left shaken by the news.

