Fed up with years of bullying, Breath of the Wild Guardian turns the tables and trick-shots Link

After years of being tossed around by Link, this Breath of the Wild Guardian got its revenge with a spectacular trick-shot.

Guardians are among the toughest enemies Link can come up against in Breath of the Wild. Found throughout Hyrule, these huge, mechanical spider-like creatures can quickly slice through your health supply with their laser if you're not careful. Being a resourceful bunch, Breath of the Wild players have discovered easier ways to despatch these enemies over the years, including using Link's Cryonis ability to send them hurtling Team Rocket-style through the air.

But after years of having the Cryonis exploit used against them, one Guardian decided to get their own back in spectacular fashion. Its victim was user Nichtjassin, who posted their encounter with the vengeful Guardian on the Breath of the Wild subreddit (opens in new tab).

As you can see from the footage, the player lands a few shots on the enemy with their bow before placing a Cryonis pillar beneath its legs, launching it into the stratosphere and leaving them safe from the fiend's devastating laser attack, or so they thought. The end of the video shows the Guardian crashing to the ground some distance away before doing a theatrical barrel roll and blasting Link to kingdom come. Likely taken aback at this unfortunate turn of events, "Bro trickshotted me," was all the words the user could muster.

There wasn't much in the way of sympathy from other Reddit users, "Love the side flip the guardian does before blasting you," comments one, while another writes "Tbf, you had that coming." Still, we can all learn a lesson from Nichtjassin's tale, and that lesson is don't launch Guardians (they don't seem to like it much) and if you do, run as fast as you can in the other direction because when they land they're going to want payback.

