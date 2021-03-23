Vin Diesel’s son to play young Dominic Toretto in Fast and Furious 9

Dominic Torreto is all about family – and so is Vin Diesel, who plays the adrenaline-fueled family man. The actor's 10-year-old son, Vicent Sinclair, will appear in Fast and Furious 9 as a younger version of Toretto.

The appearance will mark Sinclair’s first role on the big screen. However, Fast and Furious 9 will not be the first time we have seen a younger Dom in the franchise. Back in 2015, there were flashbacks featuring a young Dom played by Alex McGee.

Fast and Furious 9 started filming in June 2019 at Leavesden Studios in Hertfordshire, England – Vincent Sinclair’s role was filmed around that time per Variety – and wrapped in November 2019. Although the movie wrapped almost a year and a half ago, it’s been in date pushback limbo due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Fast and Furious 9’s theatrical release date has gone from April 2, 2021, then to May 28, and most recently to June 25. The budget for the franchise’s latest supercharged action film was $200 million, so it appears the studio intends on releasing it in theaters.

Director Justin Lin helmed the long-awaited Fast and Furious 9, returning to the series after directing the third, fourth, fifth, and sixth installments. He is also set to direct the upcoming final two installments of the Fast and Furious franchise. While this means that the core storyline following Diesel’s Dominic Toretto and his family will come to an end, spin-off movies based on supporting characters are currently in development at Universal. One of those spin-offs made its theatrical debut back in 2019 – Hobbs & Shaw starred Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham, who reprised their Fast and Furious franchise roles Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw, respectively.

Fast and Furious 9 will pick up after the events of 2017’s eighth installment, The Fate of the Furious. In this new chapter, Dom will face his younger brother Jakob (John Cena), a deadly assassin working with an old enemy of his older brother, Cipher (Charlize Theron). The film also stars Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, and Helen Mirren.