The first reactions to Fast 10 are here and while they won’t all get the motors running, there’s plenty of love for Jason Momoa’s scene-stealing villain Dante.

"Fast X gets the Fast & Furious series back on track, and reason #1 is Jason Momoa, who plays Dante like F&F's version of The Joker," Cinema Blend’s Eric Eisenberg wrote on Twitter (opens in new tab). "He's a gleeful psychopath, and it's delightful. Along with a story that avoids what made Fate Of The Furious and F9 feel stale, it's a win."

Kirsten Acuna calls (opens in new tab) Fast 10 a "wild, non-stop action thrill ride" that "delivers the most shocking ending of the franchise so far", while also comparing it to Avengers: Infinity War. No word yet on if Jason Momoa snaps cars into dust with the Infinity Porsche.

"#FastX is utterly ridiculous (I loved every second). Action sequences and one-liners left my face hurting from smiling so much. Momoa is hilarious," ComicBook.com’s Liam Crowley wrote (opens in new tab). "Ensemble rocks. Cinema? Please. Peak summer blockbuster? Hell yes. Built for a popcorn-filled big screen experience."

While there’s only a sprinkling of Fast 10 reactions available, they aren’t all overwhelmingly positive. Germain Lussier calls it (opens in new tab) the "worst Fast yet" but with the juicy caveat that Jason Momoa is still "worth the price of admission."

Fast 10 was all set to be the first of a two-part entry to bring the Fast Saga to a close. Now, though, a trilogy could be in the works – at least if you believe Vin Diesel’s cryptic answer at the world premiere.

Fast 10 is racing into cinemas on May 19. For more, check out our rankings of the best Fast and Furious movies to date.