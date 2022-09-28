Far Cry 6 'Game of the Year' edition leaks with expansion

A new edition of Far Cry 6 has been leaked and it apparently comes with a new expansion titled 'Lost Between Worlds.'

As shared on Twitter by Aggiornamenti Lumia (opens in new tab) - who regularly shares Xbox store listings ahead of their reveal - we may soon be getting a 'Game of the Year' edition of Far Cry 6 , which was originally released around this time last year. According to the image featured in the tweet, the Game of the Year edition will contain an expansion, the season pass, and an ultimate pack.

In a follow-up tweet, Aggiornamenti Lumia also revealed that the new expansion is called 'Lost Between Worlds' but that's all we know about it right now. Considering it hasn't been officially announced by Ubisoft yet, we also don't know what platforms this edition of the game will release on.

In the tweet, the leaker mentions "Xbox" but since Far Cry 6 was originally released on most platforms including PS4, PS5 , Xbox Series X /S, Xbox One, and PC - the new edition will probably release on all of them again. When it's likely to release is also up for debate but since the leaker seems to have gotten the info from the Xbox store, we might not have to wait too much longer to find out.

Despite releasing almost a full year ago, Ubisoft has continued to support Far Cry 6 for a few months after its release. First of all, we had the new Far Cry 6 mission which featured an appearance from Machete actor Danny Trejo , shortly followed by a Rambo-inspired update , and lastly, the crossover no one saw coming with Far Cry 6 and Stranger Things .