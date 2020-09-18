Fantastic Four #25 adds two additional interior artists alongside new series artist R.B. Silva

Fantastic Four #25 has added a pair of artists to its creative roster, with Paco Medina and Will Robson coming aboard for the issue to supplement previously announced interior artist RB Silva, as announced in Marvel's weekly retailer mailer.

Both Medina and Robson have drawn portions of the current Fantastic Four volume previously.

The issue - which clocks in at a whopping 56 pages, perhaps explaining the expanded art team – is billed as a gamechanger for the team, coming just weeks after the recent conclusion of Marvel's Empyre, which put the FF at the heart of a cosmic conflict between the Kree/Skrull empire and the Cotati.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"A new era for the Fantastic Four!" reads Marvel's solicitation for Fantastic Four #25.

"Do not miss it! This issue has it all: New Artist! New villains! New uniforms! And a new, major, permanent status quo change for Marvel's First Family!"

"Who is the Helmsman? Is he here to save our reality or destroy it? Why is Victorious in New York—and what will that mean for the Human Torch?" it continues. "All this and an appearance by Doctor Doom! One of the most important characters in the entire cosmos…returns from the dead! And a major turning point in the history of the Fantastic Four!"

It sounds like those 56 pages will pack in a ton of story – perhaps even evolving the Fantastic Four in a previously unseen way. However, it's unclear exactly what's in store for Marvel's first family. The solicitation for the subsequent Fantastic Four #26 doubles down on the mystery, stating that "beings from countless realities" are arriving in Manhattan through a massive portal, while the solicitation for December's #27 gets really ominous, stating that the core Marvel Universe's dimension is "destined for destruction."

Fantastic Four #25 is due out October 21.

For more of what's in store at Marvel Comics, check out the publisher's just-released December 2020 solicitations right here.