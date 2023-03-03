Fans hope Metroid Fusion's NSO debut will fix Metroid Prime Remastered's missing Fusion suit

Metroid Prime Remastered is here, and it's excellent, but it is missing the unlockable Fusion suit - an issue that fans are hoping the impending debut of Metroid Fusion through the Nintendo Switch Online service will correct.

This week, Nintendo announced (opens in new tab) that the classic Metroid Fusion would be coming to the GBA library available on the higher-tier Expansion Pack for the Nintendo Switch Online service. The story of that game sees protagonist Samus essentially fused with a Metroid, and she ends up wearing a semi-organic suit. The Fusion suit design is distinct from anything else Samus wears in the series, and it's become increasingly iconic as the years have gone on.

Back in 2002, the original versions of Metroid Fusion and Metroid Prime launched within a day of each other, and connecting the two games through a GameCube-GBA link cable would unlock bonus features in Prime. If you beat both games and linked them, you'd be able to play through Prime again wearing the Fusion suit - a neat little bonus for fans of both.

As it stands, there's no way to unlock the Fusion suit in Metroid Prime Remastered, but with the announcement of Fusion's debut on Switch, pretty (opens in new tab) much (opens in new tab) everyone (opens in new tab) has (opens in new tab) the (opens in new tab) same (opens in new tab) thing (opens in new tab) in (opens in new tab) mind (opens in new tab).

ok imagine if you beat this and you unlock the Fusion Suit in Metroid Prime Remasteredplease https://t.co/2NgbNSKZSbMarch 3, 2023 See more

what if they make the fusion suit available in prime again by linking it with nso fusion like they did with the original gamesMarch 3, 2023 See more

If playing Fusion on the NSO unlocks the Fusion Suit in Prime Remastered then well played Nintendo/Retro.March 3, 2023 See more

Can I connect this to Metroid Prime Remastered to unlock the Fusion Suit like in the original?March 3, 2023 See more

Check out our Metroid Prime Remastered review if you've not yet been convinced that it's time to revisit this classic. In summary, we've concluded that "while some elements of its design feel antiquated, stunning changes made to Metroid Prime's visual design, performance, and controls are enough to breathe new life into one of the greatest video games of all time."

If you're a new fan, check out our ranking of the best Metroid games.