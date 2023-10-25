Fans dig out all the suits that didn't make it into Marvel's Spider-Man 2 - RIP to the Fantastic Four fit

Peter Parker is back with the release of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, but some fans are disappointed that the hero didn’t bring his wardrobe along for the ride.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has 68 suits to unlock between both Miles and Peter, not including the alternate suit styles you can equip for each. That’s certainly a respectable number, but the community is still mourning the loss of several costumes that were left behind in previous games.

All of Peter's suits that didn't return for Spider-Man 2 pic.twitter.com/YegxpNVDf1October 23, 2023 See more

Over on Twitter, NebsGoodTakes posted a picture showing off the 29 suits that didn’t make the transition from the original 2018 superhero romp. Among them are fan favorites such as the cel-shaded vintage suit, the costume that stripped Spidey down to his underwear, and the Bombastic Bag-Man suit - which was essentially just the Fantastic Four’s outfit with a paper bag for a mask. The bombastic fumble is particularly surprising since the game already contains a couple of references to Marvel’s first family.

One recurring criticism seems to be thrown at the abundance of Tom Holland-era film suits, with several costumes inspired by MCU films, and several more ripped straight from other big-screen Spidey flicks. “They should have just given us the Endgame movie one,” one fan commented. Another said: “I wanted more originals for Pete.” But at least the MCU fits weren’t crowned as the absolute worst.

Developer Insomniac Games added new suits to both 2018’s Marvel’s Spider-Man and 2020’s Miles Morales in post-launch updates. The studio has already confirmed that new suits are on the way for the web-slinging sequel, but there’s always a possibility that older outfits can hopefully come back, too.

