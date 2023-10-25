Fans dig out all the suits that didn't make it into Marvel's Spider-Man 2 - RIP to the Fantastic Four fit

By Kaan Serin
published

Hopefully some could return via post-launch updates

Marvel's Spider-Man 2
(Image credit: Sony)

Peter Parker is back with the release of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, but some fans are disappointed that the hero didn’t bring his wardrobe along for the ride. 

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has 68 suits to unlock between both Miles and Peter, not including the alternate suit styles you can equip for each. That’s certainly a respectable number, but the community is still mourning the loss of several costumes that were left behind in previous games.

See more

Over on Twitter, NebsGoodTakes posted a picture showing off the 29 suits that didn’t make the transition from the original 2018 superhero romp. Among them are fan favorites such as the cel-shaded vintage suit, the costume that stripped Spidey down to his underwear, and the Bombastic Bag-Man suit - which was essentially just the Fantastic Four’s outfit with a paper bag for a mask. The bombastic fumble is particularly surprising since the game already contains a couple of references to Marvel’s first family.

One recurring criticism seems to be thrown at the abundance of Tom Holland-era film suits, with several costumes inspired by MCU films, and several more ripped straight from other big-screen Spidey flicks. “They should have just given us the Endgame movie one,” one fan commented. Another said: “I wanted more originals for Pete.” But at least the MCU fits weren’t crowned as the absolute worst.

Developer Insomniac Games added new suits to both 2018’s Marvel’s Spider-Man and 2020’s Miles Morales in post-launch updates. The studio has already confirmed that new suits are on the way for the web-slinging sequel, but there’s always a possibility that older outfits can hopefully come back, too.

Check out our Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 suits guide to see how to unlock every single outfit.

Kaan Serin
Freelance contributor

Kaan freelances for various websites including Rock Paper Shotgun, Eurogamer, and this one, Gamesradar. He particularly enjoys writing about spooky indies, throwback RPGs, and anything that's vaguely silly. Also has an English Literature and Film Studies degree that he'll soon forget.