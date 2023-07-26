While it feels like we only just heard about its existence, the BBC has released the first look at Nicolas Winding Refn's Famous Five adaptation. In a new casting announcement, it was confirmed who will be playing the iconic roles and we have some images from the show too. Lucky us, right?

The five features Diaana Babnicova as George, Elliott Rose as Julian, Kit Rakusen as Dick, and Flora Jacoby Richardson as Anne. Of course, Timmy the dog completes the cast as the gang's faithful furry friend.

Probably one of the biggest casting surprises is Jack Gleeson playing Wentworth. The actor is best known for playing Joffrey Baratheon in Game of Thrones but had previously stepped back from acting. He's appeared in a few projects in the interim, but this will be his biggest role since 2014.

(Image credit: BBC)

Other new cast joining the show include Moon Knight's Ann Akinjirin as Fanny, Ted Lasso's James Lance as Quentin, and Father Brown's Diana Quick as Mrs Wentworth.

We can't see too much in the first-look images for the show, but they do seem to imply a more sinister tone is lurking behind this adaptation. Indeed, we'd expect nothing less from Refn's version of this world. Although, as of yet, no neon or extreme violence in sight, which is a change of pace for the Drive director.

Filming is underway but no release date has been announced yet.