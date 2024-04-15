If you ring this number from the Fallout TV show you'll discover a hidden Easter egg

There are so many Fallout TV show Easter eggs included in Prime Video’s adaptation, but the most terrifying actually involves the audience.

During episode 6, we see Walton Goggins’ Cooper Howard taking part in a Vault-Tec advertisement in one of the flashbacks. It’s an infomercial on what the vaults are, and why it’s so essential to secure your spot ahead of the apocalypse. Near the end of this, he pauses at the camera and urges viewers to call the number on the screen to reserve yours now.

The phone number is 213-25-VAULT (213-258-2858) and when you’re connected, you’ll hear frantic screaming for several seconds before the call automatically ends. It’s just a short nod, but it’s a hugely satisfying detail given how wrong things go in the vaults very soon after they become usable… You can listen to the full thing below.

This is what happens if you call the Vault-Tec phone number from episode 6 of Fallout.

Bethesda head and Fallout producer Todd Howard has previously shared how impressed he was by the attention to detail in the show and says it was part of the reason they waited so long to adapt it. "We were really, really patient and once we found that it was very clear to us this is the right way to bring Fallout to the screen," Howard said in a behind-the-scenes look at the Prime Video show praising the production details. "In games, we say 'try to sweat every pixel', they're sweating every pixel on the show."

Indeed, the series applied this to its practical sets too, filming on location rather than using CGI as much as possible.