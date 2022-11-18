Fallout: New Vegas director on the possibility of returning to the post-apocalyptic series: "I could see myself working on it again"

Obsidian Entertainment's Josh Sawyer has spoken of his love for Fallout and says he's open to making another game in the series.

In an interview with Kinda Funny Games (opens in new tab) (thanks, ResetEra (opens in new tab)), Sawyer, who worked as project director and lead designer on Fallout: New Vegas, was asked if he could see himself working on another installment in the Fallout franchise.

In his response, Sawyer describes the experience of making Fallout: New Vegas as "super fulfilling" and "super fantastic" and says he could see himself returning to the series if the opportunity presents itself. "I love Fallout, I love the setting, I could see myself working on it again, but you know, we'll see where the future takes me."

Sawyer was also quizzed on his dream setting for a Fallout game. He admits that it's not something he's considered for quite some time but thinks a game set in California or the Midwest would be "very interesting". The Fallout: New Vegas director also stresses the importance of finding a setting that the team is passionate about and one that works for the franchise. "When it's part of a larger IP, it has to work within a larger vision of 'what is Fallout?'" Sawyer explains.

While there's a lot of scope for a Fallout game set in the US, Sawyer also likes the idea of basing it in other parts of the world. He says, "There are lots of cool opportunities; it really depends on what the moment is and what the team looks like."

Sawyer's stance on returning to the series echoes that of Obsidian co-founder Feargus Urquhart, who last month said, "If we ever got the opportunity to make another Fallout game, we'd make it."

While there's no shortage of enthusiasm for a new Obsidian-developed Fallout, if it did become a reality, it would likely be a long way off, as the studio currently has plenty on its plate. Having just launched its brilliant medieval detective adventure Pentiment, the team is now hard at work on first-person swords and shields RPG Avowed and sci-fi sequel The Outer Worlds 2.

