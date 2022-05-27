Fallout: London devs say Liam Neeson "wasn't interested in the series anymore"

The developer of Fallout: London has said that Liam Neeson isn't interested in contributing to the series anymore.

The Fallout: London team has lofty ambitions when it comes to the voice cast of its upcoming mod. In an interview with NME (opens in new tab), lead producer Dean Carter has revealed that the team reached out to the series' biggest stars, Liam Neeson and Ron Perlman, in the hopes of getting them involved with the project, but sadly both stars have declined.

Liam Neeson lent his vocal tones to the character of James in Fallout 3, but when contacted about the possibility of returning to the series in another role, according to Carter, Neeson's agent responded by saying that "He just said he wasn't interested in the series anymore." But Carter seemingly hasn't taken the rejection too badly, adding, "If you don't ask, you don't get."

Ron Perlman has a long history with the Fallout franchise, having done voice work for the six main titles in the series as well as the tactical RPG spin-off Fallout Tactics. But like Neeson, Perlman will also not be involved in Fallout: London. Carter reveals that when the team enquired about getting Perlman on board, the actor's agent responded that they "couldn't ever afford him".

Neeson and Perlman may be out, but the mod does feature the voice talent of Doctor Who stars Colin Baker and Sylvester McCoy, who played the sixth and seventh incarnations of The Doctor in the long-running TV series. The Fallout: London team recently released the first gameplay footage for this ambitious Fallout 4 mod, and so far, it's looking fantastic.

