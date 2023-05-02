Fall Guys is finally letting players make and share their own levels, and it's gonna be a beautiful disaster

The long-awaited Fall Guys level editor is finally set to launch on May 10, and the addition of a creative outlet seems like it's going to provide just the sort of chaos that the game has always been built on.

Fall Guys Season 4: Creative Construction launches on May 10 with a new structure for battle passes. There will now be multiple Fame Passes per season, which will be a shorter 40 tiers at a cheaper price of 600 Show Bucks. The new season will feature 20 new Rounds at launch, with 30 more set to come in throughout the season.

But the big addition is Fall Guys Creative, a mode that will allow you to build and share your own levels. You can see the level creation engine in action with the video below. It looks like pretty much all the props used in the official Rounds will be here to use in your own creations and, in fact, the devs say they're going to be using these same creative tools to build the official Rounds going forward.

You'll be able to share your Rounds directly with a share code and play with friends in a custom show, or you can share to the wider community. Developer Mediatonic will be curating larger playlists of especially notable community creations to help everybody dive in.

