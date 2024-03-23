The Fall Guy star Emily Blunt and director want to make "many" sequels: "I want Lethal Weapon numbers"

The Fall Guy is yet to be released but the team behind the upcoming action movie are already looking ahead to the future. Loosely based on the '80s TV show of the same name, which celebrated the work of stunt performers, here Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt take the leading roles directed by none other than Bullet Train's David Leitch, who is certainly the right man for the job given that he was previously a stuntman.

He certainly knows his action films, and is looking to one franchise in particular for inspiration as to what The Fall Guy could become. Even though it doesn't hit our screens until May, Leitch hopes that not one but several sequels are commissioned.

He tells Total Film in our new issue out on Thursday March 28, which features the new actioner on the cover, that: "I know I want to go on a journey with these characters for multiple films. I want Lethal Weapon numbers. I love these people so much, and also I love these characters… If I could work with this crew and these actors in this world that Kelly [McCormick - wife and producing partner] and I know so well – yeah, this would be a blast. I hope people want more."

Now - given that Lethal Weapon has so far ran for three seasons of a TV show and four movies, with a fifth reportedly in the works, Leitch is clearly aiming high.

That's something his cast are fully on-board for though, as Blunt also admits that she hopes the film has "many" sequels on the horizon. However, she does emphasize that at the end of the day, it all comes down to whether audiences want more: "We’ll have to see if people love it, you know? I would do many Fall Guys if I could. It was just too much fun."

The Fall Guy is released in UK cinemas on May 2 before arriving in US theaters on May 3. And you can read more about it and a whole lot else besides in the new issue of Total Film when it hits shelves and digital newsstands on Thursday, March 28.

Check out the covers below:

(Image credit: Universal/Total Film)

