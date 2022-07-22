Fake Pokemon Scarlet and Violet 'leak' turns out to be bait for maidenless fans

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet hopefuls have been absolutely bodied by faked leaks that hide insults in plain sight.

As reported by Kotaku (opens in new tab), a picture of fire-type starter Fuecoco’s evolution has been doing the rounds on 4Chan and Twitter through an account called Pokemon Leaks. While exciting for some at first, it has proven to be a big ol’ goof, with another Twitter account called Out of Context Pokemon (opens in new tab) calling out that the Japanese text is teasing in tone.

“The Japanese text on this image literally says, ‘hi idiot, how are you coping with the lack of girlfriends?’” the account explains. Ouch.

Kotaku shares that another slice of text combines the Japanese words for “brains” and “insufficient”, which gives us a local slang term that essentially translates to “dumbass”. Don’t worry; the Japanese version is reportedly considered softer and less crude than its English counterpart.

New Rumor found on 4boardschannel:8/10 #Pokemon #ScarletViolet #PokemonScarletViolet pic.twitter.com/bo4vixrdU8July 15, 2022 See more

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are two of the most anticipated games of the year – and hey, it’s Pokemon – so leaks, teases, and rumours are very much part of the territory. Twitter is currently filled with various insiders reporting alleged leaked information, though we’ve got a few supposed images, too. You know the kind, somewhat blurry and out of focus as if someone snapped something they weren’t supposed to.

Aside from the language barrier, that’s likely why the Fuecoco image fooled some people. It’s shot to appear as if someone caught a snap – a Pokemon snap if you will – of the image in the wild.

If you’re looking for legitimate Pokemon Scarlet and Violet information, check out our guide for everything we know.