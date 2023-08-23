Extraction 2 just broke a new Netflix record, with the actioner entering Netflix's global top 10 most popular movies .

The film now sits at number 10 on the streamer's chart, with 129.3 million views since its release this past June. The key thing here, however, is that the first Extraction movie comes in at number nine, with 135.7 million views, which makes it the first movie franchise to land two titles on the most popular list simultaneously. This data is based on a title's first 13 weeks on the streamer, so Extraction 2's viewing figures are likely to rise further.

Other titles in the top 10 include Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, The Gray Man, and Don't Look Up, but Red Notice, starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds, takes the top spot with nearly 240 million views.

The action franchise stars Chris Hemsworth as Tyler Rake, an apparently unkillable mercenary. After the first film saw a mission go wrong in Bangladesh, the sequel takes him a little closer to home – emotionally, anyway. Rake is tasked with rescuing his ex-wife's sister and her kids who have been imprisoned by her gangster husband. When things don't go quite to plan, though, he finds his life in danger once more.

Both Extraction movies are streaming now on Netflix. For more viewing inspiration, check out our picks of other best Netflix action movies to add to your watch list, and, for more on the sequel, have a read of our interview with director Sam Hargrave.