Expendables 4 set video and pictures show Sylvester Stallone going full action hero

Sylvester Stallone has revealed more behind the scenes glimpses at The Expendables 4.

In an Instagram post captioned "Some behind the scenes of the NEW EXPENDABLES," the actor can be seen revving up a motorcycle in a video, while pictures show him in costume as Barney Ross alongside Jason Statham, who returns as Lee Christmas, and his Rocky 4 co-star Dolph Lundgren, who is back as Gunner Jensen.

Stallone previously shared some behind the scenes snaps with Statham, and Megan Fox, who is joining the franchise in the fourquel as the female lead, also revealed her costume on social media.

The Expendables 4 has been in the works for a long time, with Stallone at one point departing and later rejoining the project. While plot details are under wraps, it seems Statham's Christmas will have the more prominent role this time round.

Along with returning cast members Stallone, Statham, and Lundgren, Randy Couture is also back as his character Toll Road, and newcomers include Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, Andy Garcia, and Tony Jaa. Need for Speed helmer Scott Waugh directs.

"It's so much fun to bring these stars together for a no-holds-barred action film," Jason Constantine, president of acquisitions and co-productions at Lionsgate, said when the film was announced (H/T The Hollywood Reporter). "The new film will raise the stakes and be the biggest, most badass adventure yet."

The Expendables 4 doesn't currently have a release date, though now that filming has begun, we can hopefully expect an update soon. Until then, check out our guide to all the major movie release dates over the next few months.