New The Exorcist: Believer trailer sees Ellen Burstyn confront Regan's demon

A new trailer for The Exorcist: Believer is here – and it sees Ellen Burstyn's Chris MacNeil take center stage.

In one particularly spooky moment, Burstyn confronts one of the possessed girls and addresses the demon directly: "We've met before." This confirms that the girls are indeed possessed by Pazuzu, the very same demon that possessed Regan MacNeil some 50 years ago in William Friedkin's original Exorcist film.

Per the official synopsis: "Since the death of his pregnant wife in a Haitian earthquake 12 years ago, Victor Fielding (Leslie Odom Jr.) has raised their daughter, Angela (Lidya Jewett) on his own. But when Angela and her friend Katherine (Olivia O’Neill), disappear in the woods, only to return three days later with no memory of what happened to them, it unleashes a chain of events that will force Victor to confront the nadir of evil and, in his terror and desperation, seek out the only person alive who has witnessed anything like it before: Chris MacNeil."

The new sequel is directed by David Gordon Green (Halloween Ends) from a screenplay by Green and Peter Sattler (Camp X-Ray), based on a story by Scott Teems (Halloween Kills), Danny McBride, and Green. The Blumhouse-produced pic also stars Ann Dowd, Raphael Sbarge, Jennifer Nettles, and Okwui Okpokwasili. Green, who convinced Jamie Lee Curtis to return to the Halloween franchise, is responsible for coaxing Burstyn into returning for The Exorcist: Believer – and we love him for it.

The Exorcist: Believer hits theaters on October 6, moving up one week from its original release date of October 13. Another sequel, The Exorcist: Deceiver, is set to hit theaters on April 18, 2025.