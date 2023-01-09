Exodus takes the spotlight on April's Sins of Sinister Immoral X-Men #3 cover

The Immoral X-Men are on their way, and we've got a new look at the cover of the final issue of the three-issue limited series which replaces Immortal X-Men for the run of the upcoming 'Sins of Sinister' event.

The X-Men are just weeks away from the start of the massive event in which Mister Sinister's villainous tendencies rear their heads in a big way, with the longtime X-Men enemy using a combination of his own science and mutant powers stolen from others to fully remake the Marvel Universe.

The effect will be something similar to the classic 1995 X-Men event 'Age of Apocalypse' which brought the temporary cancellation and relaunch of the entire X-Men line as a series of new titles tying into an alternate reality created by Apocalypse.

In the new event, three of the core X-Men titles will be temporarily paused and replaced with new stories set in the world of 'Sins of Sinister.'

As mentioned, Immortal X-Men will be replaced with Immoral X-Men, while X-Men Red becomes Storm and the Brotherhood of Mutants, and Legion of X becomes Nightcrawlers. Each of the series shows three glimpses at Sinister's remade world, with the first issue of each series set 10 years in the future, the second set 100 years on, and the third and final issue set 1000 years in the future.

It's that final issue we're showcasing here with the new Immoral X-Men #3 cover from Leinil Francis Yu, which goes on sale April 5. Stay tuned to Newsarama for all of Marvel's April 2023 solicitations coming later this month.

