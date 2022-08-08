Exclusive Pokemon TCG: Sword Shield - Lost Origin card reveal

Now that the set's release date is just over the horizon, GamesRadar+ can exclusively reveal three new cards for Pokemon Trading Card Game: Sword & Shield - Lost Origin.

Featuring two Pokemon and a Trainer item, this addition to one of the best card games gives a better idea of what to expect from Pokemon TCG: Sword & Shield - Lost Origin ahead of its launch this September 9, 2022. First up is a Hisuian Electrode, armed with Tantrum Blast which does 100 damage for each Special Condition affecting this Pokemon. It also wields a powerful Solar Blast that inflicts 120 damage, with the caveat being that it removes all Energy from the card.

While we've seen Hisuian Electrode before in the TCG, this addition to Lost Origin is much more powerful and has an increased 210HP.

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

Next up is Parasect, first seen way back in Pokemon Red and Blue. This evolution of Paras has 120HP and will hit foes with X-Scissor that adds 50 damage if you flip a coin and get heads. However, its true appeal lies in the Lethargy Spores ability. That allows you to make both Active Pokemon Asleep and Poisoned when playing Parasect as an evolution. Although previous versions have come with similar bonuses (such as 'Panic Spores' that let you lumber an opponent with damage counters between turns after confusing their Pokemon), this is a new ability that should give the mushroom monster a different feel.

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

Finally, the Windup Arm Trainer item - that looks like a steampunk prosthetic - can be attached to a Pokemon and allows it to attack even if it's Asleep or Paralyzed. That's bound to come in handy if your rival is fielding the Parasect listed above.

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

Details are still emerging ahead of Sword & Shield - Lost Origin's release this September, but we were informed by a representative of The Pokemon Company that the set's theme is "inspired by the video game Pokemon Legends: Arceus so players can expect more Pokemon and characters from the region of Hisui". We also know that it includes three new Radiant Pokemon, six Pokemon VSTAR, 14 Pokemon V (along with one Pokémon VMAX), and "30 cards with artwork featuring fan-favourite Trainers and Pokémon in the Trainer Gallery subset".

Because the preview circuit is in full swing, we should get more details soon. Until then, you can pre-order the set via Amazon (opens in new tab).

