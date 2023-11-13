Exclusive reveal: This new Disney Lorcana Enchanted card is surprisingly powerful

The latest Disney Lorcana Enchanted card just dropped ahead of its release with Rise of the Floodborn, and we're able to show it off here – say hello to 'Arthur, Wizard's Apprentice.'

Disney Lorcana Enchanted cards are the rarest in the game, and they're already fetching an eye-watering price on the resellers' market. This particular one is a 'what if' scenario where Arthur – from 1963's Sword in the Stone – becomes a spellcaster in his own right.

In terms of stats, 'Arthur, Wizard's Apprentice' may not rival the most powerful or tactical brilliant entries in Disney Lorcana, but it's a handy addition for what is fast becoming one of the best card games. When this card quests (AKA collects points), it's able to return a character you have in play to your hand for two points of Lore. Because the card already gets you a point of Lore anyway, you're essentially getting three. Plus, if you do this after said character has already quested, they can be drawn back to safety before your opponent can react. It's a subtle, but powerful, ability.

Here's the card itself:

(Image credit: Ravensburger)

Much like the other cards in Rise of the Floodborn, this version of Arthur veers away from the original version for something more adventurous. The other card we were able to reveal earlier this month (that emotionally wrecked me) is definitely the outlier; we're getting a lot of Disney Lorcana character mashups that look like they're from D&D in this set.

Rise of the Floodborn will hit shelves on November 17 (which means it may be up for inclusion in this year's Black Friday board game deals). You should be able to add 'Arthur, Wizard's Apprentice' to your collection then via booster packs. If you're lucky, anyway – you'll just have to cross your fingers.

Honestly, it feels as if Disney Lorcana is the trading card game we need right now. New to it all? Here's our advice on the Disney Lorcana starter decks you should get.