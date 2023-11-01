This exclusive Disney Lorcana card reveal is emotionally wrecking me

It's an understatement to say that Disney Lorcana has been a success, and the frantic rush for cards is about to kick off again when the second wave drops this November 17. To give you a sneak peek of what's to come, the game's publisher – Ravensburger – has given us an exclusive reveal for you.

While some of the wild new Disney Lorcana character mashups look like they're from D&D, this card is somewhat less dramatic… but it's sweeter. Actually, its ability and quote have made me a bit teary. Called 'Christopher Robin, Adventurer,' this one depicts him and Winnie the Pooh going on (as the name would suggest) one of their grand adventures. And even though the artwork is suitably cute with them balancing their way across a fallen tree trunk, it's the special mechanic that really got me. It's dubbed 'We'll Always Be Together," and frankly that's just too adorable. In terms of mechanics, it allows you to snag two Lore when you ready this card if you have two other Disney Lorcana characters in play.

Am I being overly emotional today? I mean, probably. But you can take a look at it for yourself below.

(Image credit: Ravensburger)

It's unclear whether this sits within a premade deck or in separate boosters, but it's a surprisingly powerful card that belies its rather heartfelt nature. Get this into action mid-way through the game (when you already have some other characters Questing) and you can clean up in terms of Lore very fast. Sure, it's expensive to deploy. But its defence is very high and that ability will certainly spice up your games (and as I said in my Disney Lorcana first impressions, it's already doing rather well for itself).

You can pick up this card – and all of the others in Disney Lorcana Chapter 2: Rise of the Floodborn – this November 17.

