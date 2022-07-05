Excellent indie game What Remains of Edith Finch could be heading to PS5 and Xbox Series X

It looks like narrative indie hit What Remains of Edith Finch could be getting re-released on PS5 and Xbox Series X, according to a recent rating.

As spotted by Twisted Voxel (opens in new tab), What Remains of Edith Finch has been rated for PS5 and Xbox Series X by the Taiwanese rating board (opens in new tab). The listing has since been removed from the website but a screenshot of the rating has been added to the Twisted Voxel story. According to the rating, What Remains of Edith Finch will be rated as a PG-15 in Taiwan due to "violence, tobacco, alcohol, and inappropriate language."

Taiwan might not be the only classification board to quietly rate the game recently as Korea’s Game Rating and Administration Committee (opens in new tab) (GRAC) also rated What Remains of Edith Finch as recently as March 17, 2022.

This listing doesn’t say what console the game has been rated for, so there’s always a chance this is a different release, but the last time What Remains of Edith Finch was released was for iOS back in August 2021. Prior to this, it was also released on PC and PS4 (April 2017), Xbox One (July 2017), and Nintendo Switch (July 2019). So we wouldn’t be surprised if the two rating committees are referring to the same game that is yet to be officially announced.

If this is the first time you’re hearing about What Remains of Edith Finch, here’s what you need to know. Developed by Giant Sparrow and published by Annapurna Games - who you may know as also working on other iconic indies such as The Artful Escape , Twelve Minutes , Stray , and so many more - the game follows the story of 17-year-old Edith as she returns to her childhood home and relives the memories of her cursed family.

Since the game was originally released in 2017, it will be interesting to see how much it has improved in five years, especially with the PS5 and Xbox Series X’s capabilities. It should be noted though that, as of right now, neither Giant Sparrow nor Annapurna has officially announced the potential project. If true though, one section of the game I’m particularly nervous about revisiting is Gregory’s story - if you know, you know.