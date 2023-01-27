Everything Everywhere All at Once is back in theaters following Oscar nomination success

Following its mammoth success in the 2023 Oscars nominations, Everything Everywhere All at Once is back in US theaters.

"EEAAO is going to be back in 1400 theaters nationwide tomorrow," tweeted co-director Daniel Kwan. "To all of the people who: -regret missing it in theaters -fell asleep watching it on an airplane -accidentally left at "THE END" -want to hate-watch the film Cats style with your friends now is your chance!"

He added: "We've loved seeing all of your stories about your experience watching the film in a crowded theater and are just happy that more people might have the opportunity to share in that experience. Whether it's your 1st or 31st time watching it, I hope you get something out of it."

The film stars Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, Stephanie Hsu, and Jamie Lee Curtis – all four actors picked up Oscar nominations. Everything Everywhere All at Once received 11 nominations in total, for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Original Screenplay, Best Original Score, Best Original Song, Best Costume Design, and Best Film Editing.

Everything Everywhere All at Once follows laundromat owner Evelyn (Yeoh), who discovers she must help save the multiverse from a terrifying threat. Kwan and co-director Daniel Scheinert both helmed and wrote the movie.

If you're up to speed on Everything Everywhere All at Once, check out our roundup of all the Oscar nominations snubs and surprises, as well as our roundup of all of 2023's most exciting upcoming major movie release dates to get planning the year's theater trips.