Everything Everywhere All At Once directors share perfect reaction to movie's Oscar nomination dominance

Everything Everywhere All At Once co-director Daniel Kwan had a perfect response to the film's Oscar nomination sweep.

Kwan took to Twitter to share a still from the film which just displays the word, "Fuck" with a period. Later, the official joint Twitter account for Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, collectively known as the Daniels, shared a GIF from the film where the universe starts to split and Evelyn asks, "What is happening?"

The film leads the 2023 Academy Awards with 11 nominations, including Best Picture, Best Supporting Actress for both Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu, Best Supporting Actor for Ke Huy Quan, Best Original Screenplay, Best Leading Actress for Michelle Yeoh, Best Costume Design, Best Original Score, and Best Film Editing. 

Everything Everywhere All At Once follows a Chinese-American immigrant named Evelyn (Yeoh) who, while being audited by the IRS, must connect with parallel universe versions of herself in order to stop a powerful entity from destroying the multiverse. The movie grossed over $100 million at the box office against a $25 million budget, making it A24's highest-grossing movie to date. Both Quan and Yeoh won Golden Globe awards for Best Supporting Actor and Best Actress, respectively.

Kwan also hilariously tweeted, "Started from the from the Harry-Potter-farting-corpse-movie and now we're here," in reference to their first A24 film, Swiss Army Man, which starred Daniel Radcliffe. Paul Dano, and Mary Elizabeth Winstead.

Everything Everywhere All At Once is still screening in select theaters.

