Everything Everywhere All at Once director calls out toxicity in his own movie's fanbase

Everything Everywhere All at Once co-director Daniel Kwan has called out some of the negativity in the movie’s fanbase. He was reacting to some tweets about the film’s placement on end-of-year lists from users criticizing publications for not naming it higher.

Kwan, who directed the movie with Daniel Scheinert, told his followers "this aggression will not stand" in a thread on Twitter. "I know the end of year discourse on film Twitter can be toxic af with all of the 'Best of' lists that come out, but this really needs to stop," he began. "The act of ranking any piece of art is so absurd and should only be seen as an incredibly personal and subjective endeavor. This was an incredible year for movies and there is so much to celebrate, why waste your time on anger?"

The director went on to share how he thinks the purpose of end-of-year lists is to encourage viewers to see movies they haven’t yet, rather than being a point of contention. "A healthy industry requires a diverse range of films finding their own versions of success," Kwan continued.

The algorithm pushed this onto my timeline, and as one of the people who made the film, this aggression will not stand, man. 🧵🧵🧵 pic.twitter.com/VQBsZG2KjrDecember 8, 2022 See more

"Every list that deviates from the norm should be celebrated (unless they're shilling problematic shit hah). I am so grateful to the fans who love this film and have made it their own. I know for many, this story and characters mean a lot so any slight towards the film feels like a personal attack, but lashing out does everyone a disservice (and is counteractive to the film's message)."

Kwan instead urged the movie’s fans to celebrate why they loved Everything Everywhere All At Once, rather than focusing on another critic’s experience. The director said this message was especially important heading into awards season, adding, "I want to see absolutely no bullies, no meanies, no buttheads acting out on behalf of our film post-Oscar announcements."

