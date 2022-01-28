Every single The Sims 4 Expansion Pack is on sale right now at Amazon

Amazon is holding a massive Sims 4 sale right now, with discounts on every Expansion, Game, and Stuff Pack under the sun. That means you can score some significant savings ahead of a weekend of Simming, with The Sims 4 deals hitting everything from the latest releases to aged classics.

If you're building a full collection, you'll find Expansion Packs at just $19.99 (usually $39.99), Game Packs at $13.99 (usually $19.99), and Stuff Packs at $6.99 (usually $9.99) in today's sale. Those are excellent prices usually reserved for larger events like Black Friday.

If you're currently uninitiated, though, you'll find the Base Game for just $4.99, with plenty of bundles starting from $23.99. However, those seeking something different this weekend have a chance to snap up some of the latest releases for record low prices.

Amazon has been offering plenty of Sims 4 deals in the last few months, but many of these packs haven't seen prices this low in over a year, particularly the cheaper Stuff Packs. So, if you're looking to pack out your gaming PC with every experience imaginable for your Sims, there's plenty of value up for grabs right now.

You'll find more information on all these Sims 4 deals just below, as well as some of our top picks from each category.

Today's best The Sims 4 deals

The Sims 4 Expansion Packs | $39.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - All The Sims 4 Expansion Packs are currently half price at Amazon, which means those looking to add an extra dimension to their gameplay will be able to clean up this weekend. Highlights include the latest instalment, Cottage Living, but you'll also find the likes of Snowy Escape and Island Living discounted as well.



The Sims 4 Game Packs | $19.99 $13.99 at Amazon

Save $6 - This weekend's Sims 4 deals are also hitting Game Packs at Amazon, dropping the $20 add-ons to $13.99. That means some packs are at their lowest prices ever right now, including the latest offering, Dream Home Decorator.



The Sims 4 Stuff Packs | $9.99 $6.99 at Amazon

Save $3 - The Sims 4's cheaper Stuff Packs are also taking part in today's sale. While many of these content drops have been available for $4.99 in the past, we haven't seen prices drop this low on the likes of Fitness Stuff, Toddler Stuff and more in the last 12 months.



There's plenty of content heading to Sims 4 in 2022, but we're also rounding up all the latest The Sims 5 rumors ahead of the next phase of EA's mega-simulation as well. If you're after more discounts, though, we'd recommend checking out all the latest cheap Nintendo Switch game deals on the market.