Looking for every game trailer from Gamescom 2020 Opening Night Live? Well, we've rounded up every slice of action that was revealed from the show, from that incredible Ratchet & Clank: Rifts Apart gameplay trailer to the surprise reveals of indie gems such as 12 Minutes or Little Nightmares 2. Anyway, let's dig into what was on show during Gamescom Opening Night Live.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Our first in-game look at Black Ops Cold War's story showed us a tease briefing between CIA Agents as they discussed what course of action they need to take to bring down KGB spy Persus. Plus, a very realistic looking Ronald Reagan.

Unknown 9: Awakening

Unknown 9: Awakening is a brand new IP that's rooted in a universe already established in a novel trilogy, comic book series, and scripted podcast. It's hard to extract much from the brief cinematic reveal at Gamescom, but we know it's being "built around the ambitious Unknown 9 Storyworld" and is set for release on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC sometime in 2021.

Doom Eternal DLC

Gamescom gave us a closer look at Doom Eternal's first big expansion, The Ancient Gods, Part One, as well as an October 10 release date. The campaign DLC introduces another Marauder and dives deeper into the Doom Slayer's Origins.

Dragon Age 4 behind-the-scenes

It's what we've all been waiting for: a peek behind the curtain at BioWare to see what they've been working on for Dragon Age 4 (and yes, there's Solas).

Surgeon Simulator 2

The slapstick surgery game returns, and now you can co-operate with your friends in online multiplayer.

Bridge Constructor + The Walking Dead

Two phrases I never thought I'd hear in the same sentence, let alone the same game title - Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead is the latest and strangest crossover yet. To be fair, there's already been a Bridge Constructor/Portal crossover, and you definitely need to have functioning bridges in a world full of zombies - in this you'll need to use objects, baits, and explosives to get rid of walkers and get to safety.

Sam and Max VR: This Time It's Virtual

LucasArts' Sam and Max made its triumphant return Thursday with a brand new virtual reality reboot. The first title in the franchise since 2010 looks every bit as quirky and charming as the last, and we can't wait to learn more about what the six-foot dog and his bunny sidekick are up to next.

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Bastion animated short

Uther's death is a watershed moment for Warcraft, and this animated short proves that the Lightbringer's story doesn't end there.

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands

What comes after death in World of Warcraft? New content. Get ready to play Shadowlands starting on October 27.

Warhammer: Age of Sigmar - Storm Ground

This trailer doesn't show any kind of gameplay for the next Warhammer game, but it will get you hyped as hell to put on some shiny brass armor and fight the undead.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time Flashback levels

Crash Bandicoot 4 goes extra retro in these newly revealed flashback levels, offering extra challenge for the most hardcore players.

Outriders

Outriders is leaning into its fantasy side with this trailer, which shows a variety of enemy factions and more colorful weaponry in action. The tone is heavy and ancient, which gives the looter shooter a lot more personality than the brown-and-gray battlefields seen before.

Necromundra: Underhive Wars

Build a crew of post-apocalyptic ruffians and face off in tactical third-person combat (to the death, naturally).

Little Nightmares 2

Little Nightmares 2 is back to haunt your dreams once more, after being revealed at last year's Gamescom. The new gameplay trailer sees new protagonist Mono platforming through terrifying traps and being confronted by new, truly nightmarish monsters and… is that Slenderman?

WWE 2K Battlegrounds

Iconic WWE commentator Jerry "The King" Lawler is excited for WWE 2K Battlegrounds which will let you fight as iconic and current superstars. This latest trailer confirmed the game drops next month.

Star Wars Squadrons

Get to know the story behind the starfighters with this Star Wars: Squadrons trailer that is sure to get you hyped for the game's October release date.

The Sims 4: Journey to Batuu

Two words: hell yes. The Sims 4's latest DLC adds a taste of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge to the life sim, complete with your own lightsaber, droid, and a chance to interact with some iconic characters - and pledge your allegiance to a cause.

12 Minutes

An all-star cast of Willem Dafoe, James McAvoy, and Daisy Ridley are confirmed for this game where you're stuck in a time loop. Not very bad company to be stuck with, eh?

Override 2: Super Mech League

Massive mech combat becomes a spectator sport in this teaser for the sequel to the four-player robot beat-em-up.

Mafia: Definitive Edition

Mafia: Definitive Edition wants you to meet la famiglia, capisce?

Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga

It's all nine Star Wars movies from the Skywalker Saga, in Lego, with a confirmed Yaddle appearance. What more could you ask for? Oh, there's a release date, too.

Struggling

Struggling is coming for Carrion's title of "most disgusting protagonist in a 2D game" by building a platformer out of hideous meat monsters, and then telling you to play through it as an equally hideous meat monster.

Age of Empires 3 - Definitive Edition

Age of Empires 3 gets the remake treatment, with 4K graphics, new game modes, and new civilizations in the form of the Swedes and Inca. The Definitive Edition launches in October, and it's also heading to Game Pass on PC.

Chorus

Deep Silver's upcoming space sim got its first gameplay trailer at Gamescom, giving us a look at how battling will work, as well as some of the starfighters' ship-destroying abilities.

Fall Guys Season 2

The second season of Fall Guys will introduce a host of new skins and cosmetics to collect, all of them sporting a medieval theme. The season will also add a few new arenas, and many of them seem to be on the larger side.

Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond

The Medal of Honor series returns (forget about that modern-day revival, please), with stirring World War 2 battles all in detailed virtual reality.

Spellbreak

Mages face off in element-blending battle royales, with a CGI cartoon aesthetic that's straight out of The Dragon Prince.

Turrican

The classic side-scrolling action returns with a Turrican Anthology split across two bundles.

Destiny 2: Beyond Light

Bungie has finally revealed the names for the new Stasis subclasses coming in Beyond Light this November: Shadebinder, Revenant, and Behemoth. They're all mighty cool, and we're looking forward to seeing them in action for ourselves.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

This is not only our best look at the next Ratchet & Clank yet, it's one of the most in-depth PS5 gameplay sequences we've seen. Rift Apart looks incredible in motion, with lovingly animated characters, stunning environments, and the strafe-shooting gameplay we were hoping to see. Now, if we can just get the name of that Lombax girl...