Every Destiny 2 campaign is free to play for a week

You can play all the current Destiny 2 story campaigns for free from now until Tuesday, August 30 – presumably at the game's reset time of 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST.

Yes, that means the absolutely excellent Witch Queen story campaign - and all of its associated quests and content - are available for free for the next few days, which is more than enough time to savor it.

The other currently available story campaigns are Shadowkeep and Beyond Light, the first two Destiny 2 campaigns under the Light and Darkness Saga. This freebie doesn't come with absolutely everything but it's still pretty cool, especially when you consider that these expansions can really add up in terms of cost. And it's even cooler when you consider how good The Witch Queen is especially; as we wrote in our Destiny 2: The Witch Queen review, it's "a new peak for the series" and a fantastic standalone shooter campaign.

For the next week, you'll be able to fight the villainous Eramis and Savathun (two icons of girlbossing and gatekeeping) for free, plus you'll get all of the quests associated with Shadowkeep, Beyond Light, and The Witch Queen. Despite dropping off Destiny 2 shortly after getting aggressively into it with Beyond Light, this deal is so good that I'm redownloading the game as I write this just to try out The Witch Queen.

Keep in mind that you won't get the current Season Pass, the Dungeon Key, the Forsaken Content Pack, or the 30th Anniversary Pack as part of this deal. But if you play Destiny 2 through the Epic Games Store – which is easy to do thanks to the game's cross-play support – you can get the 30th Anniversary Pack for free for a limited time.

In other news: Destiny 2 disables some grenade launchers after accidentally buffing them to the moon.