Epic Games Store will still give out free games throughout 2022

By published

2021 was a massive year for the storefront

Saints Row The Third
(Image credit: Deep Silver)

The Epic Games Store will continue to give away free games in 2022, and reveals it handed out a grand total of 765 million free games last year.

The news comes from Epic's own 2021 Year in Review for the Epic Games Store, which you can check out through the tweet just below. Perhaps most crucially though, Epic confirms that it'll continue with the weekly Free Games initiative that launched in 2021, and will be giving away new free games each week over the course of 2022.

See more

Elsewhere, the Epic Games Store reveals that 2021 was a pretty gargantuan year just about any way you cut it. $840 million was spent by Epic Games Store customers on the storefront throughout the year, and over $300 million of that money was actually spent on third-party games in the Epic Games Store.

A grand total of 89 free games were given away through the store over the course of 2021, and with 765 million copies of those claimed, based on US prices at the time they were given away, that means the average player claimed roughly $2,120 in free games over the course of the year.

It's also interesting to note the biggest games on the Epic Games Store in 2021. Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade takes the top spot, followed by Hitman 3, GTA 5, Far Cry 6, Chivalry 2, Darkest Dungeon 2, Fortnite, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Rocket League, and finally Genshin Impact.

Check out our upcoming PC games guide for a full look at the year ahead in PC gaming.

Hirun Cryer
Hirun Cryer

Hirun Cryer is a freelance reporter and writer with Gamesradar+ based out of U.K. After earning a degree in American History specializing in journalism, cinema, literature, and history, he stepped into the games writing world, with a focus on shooters, indie games, and RPGs, and has since been the recipient of the MCV 30 Under 30 award for 2021. In his spare time he freelances with other outlets around the industry, practices Japanese, and enjoys contemporary manga and anime.