Severance fans are convinced that's not really Helly R in the first episode of season 2

Warning! This article contains mild spoilers for Severance season 2, episode 1. If you've yet to tune in, and don't want to know anything that happens, turn back now.

It may have been three whole years since Severance season 1 aired but now that season 2 has finally kicked off, it feels like no time has passed at all – especially for Mark, Helly, Irving, and Dylan. In the new season's opener, the innies found themselves back at Lumon, with Milchick informing them that they're kind of famous now, after breaking themselves free of the office in the season 1 finale.

Just one episode in, though, and fans have already convinced themselves that Helly (Britt Lower) isn't actually Helly, but her outie Helena Eagan using the breach to infiltrate the severed floor.

On Reddit, a ton of viewers have suggested the theory, with one user claiming: "I think it's Helena and they've made it so obvious because they're distracting us from something else that's going on."

Many pointed to the fact that when the innies were telling each other about their outside selves, Helly lied, saying that she'd woken up watching TV in a 'Save the Gorillas' shirt; not, of course, at a fancy Lumon event standing on a plinth.

"I believe that it is likely Helena. I agree with the hints of behavior that seems more info-seeking than self-centered (her normal behavior)," another fan said, echoing the sentiment above. "I think that we are supposed to interpret her as Helena and that it's not supposed to be a big secret from the viewers. I think this is a case of them allowing us to see something which is secret from the others."

"Sorry Helly Truthers. It’s obviously Helena," wrote one more.

Check out some more reactions on Twitter below...

severance writers deciding to put their hero and antagonist in the same body pic.twitter.com/4ctogBMeLJJanuary 17, 2025

helena eagen walked outta that elevator and not helly r i fear #Severance pic.twitter.com/UXk5SfFTdwJanuary 17, 2025

if helena is really infiltrating the mdr crew, this is about to be her and helly in a future episode if you ask me #Severance pic.twitter.com/v1eYtmPBtDJanuary 17, 2025

I’m so happy my family is back Except Helly because that was not her #Severance pic.twitter.com/59SK0ZItyhJanuary 17, 2025

Me watching “helly r” #Severance pic.twitter.com/meOkxHcfPaJanuary 17, 2025

If that really is Helena pretending to be Helly, it seems safe to assume that she's doing so to find out all she can regarding Lumon's weak spots from everyone's favourite Macrodata rebels. Throughout episode 1, the core four are paranoid about hidden cameras picking up their clandestine conversations in the office – if Helena was masquerading as Helly, the sinister company wouldn't need cameras.

On the flip side, Helly might just not feel comfortable telling her pals she's actually the enemy...

Severance season 2 airs on Thursdays at 9pm ET. Ensure you never miss an episode with our guide to the Severance season 2 release schedule .