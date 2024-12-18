Another critically acclaimed TV show with a near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score has been canceled - and this time it's a spy thriller starring Jeff Bridges

Dan Chase is going off the grid for good, it seems; FX has canceled The Old Man after just two seasons.

Per Variety, the thriller series, based on the 2017 novel The Old Man by Thomas Perry, has officially come to an end. The Old Man stars Jeff Bridges as former CIA operative and Vietnam veteran Dan Chase. After killing an intruder who breaks into his home (in self-defense, mind you), Chase goes into hiding and rents a room from Zoe McDonald (Amy Brenneman), who reluctantly becomes his partner in crime.

FBI Assistant Director for Counterintelligence Harold Harper (John Lithgow) is then called to apprehend Chase – because of their complicated past during the Soviet-Afghan War.

The cast includes E.J. Bonilla, Bill Heck, Alia Shawkat, Leem Lubany, Gbenga Akinnagbe, Navid Negahban, and Jacqueline Antaramian.

The first season, created by Jonathan E. Steinberg and Robert Levine, currently holds a 97% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. After pandemic-related delays, the seven-episode first season finally premiered on June 16, 2022, and was swiftly renewed for a second season. Season 2 premiered on September 12, 2024, to mixed reviews, and currently holds a 64% critic score. Bridges and Lithgow both received Golden Globes and Emmy nominations for their roles during the first season.

The Old Man is streaming now on Hulu and Disney Plus.