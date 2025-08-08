Transformers director Michael Bay may return to helm a "new version" of the franchise after leaving Netflix crime thriller Fast and Loose

Director Michael Bay has stepped away from Fast and Loose, the Will Smith-starring crime thriller that he was set to helm for Netflix, according to Deadline. The film was due to start shooting this October.

Fast and Loose was intended to be a reunion between Bay and Smith, who first worked together on 1995's Bad Boys. The plot of the new film hinges on Smith's character, an amnesiac who learns that he has been living a split life as a criminal mastermind and as an undercover agent for the CIA. According to Deadline's report, Bay wanted to dial up the action in the film, while star Smith was keen to push the comedy further.

Netflix's loss may well be Transformers fans' gain, however. Bay is currently in discussions with Paramount about returning to the giant robot franchise that he launched back in July 2007. In total Bay directed five movies in that series over 10 years, ending with Transformers: The Last Knight in 2017.

Recent films in the franchise have been helmed by different directors, with Travis Knight handling 2018's well-received Bumblebee, which we described in our Bumblebee review as a "fresh, breezy franchise reinvention." Steven Caple Jr. was behind the most recent entry, 2023's Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.

Bay is also potentially set to direct an in-development adaptation of racing game OutRun which will star Sydney Sweeney. According to Deadline, Netflix will attach a new director to Fast and Loose quickly, in order to hit the planned October start date.

