Stranger Things creators share the one thing they won't miss about the hit Netflix show: "It wasn't fun on a production level"

The fifth and final season premieres in only a few weeks

Winona Ryder in Stranger Things season 5
After a decade working on Stranger Things, the Duffer brothers have plenty of great memories, but also some not-so-good ones. In a recent interview with SFX magazine, the creative pair revealed something they won't be missing now that the popular Netflix show is coming to an end.

"If I ever have to look at another spore visual effects shot again… I won't miss that about the show. I won't miss evaluating spore shots, 'That spore across Mike's face, get it out of his eye.' It's endless," said Ross Duffer.

