Sarah Michelle Gellar is back in the gym ahead of Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot in new behind-the-scenes video featuring new Slayer Ryan Kiera Armstrong

Sarah Michelle Gellar has shared a behind-the-scenes video from the new Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot – and she's training hard with Ryan Keira Armstrong, who's playing the new Slayer.

"Warrior 1 and 2," Gellar wrote on Instagram, alongside a video of the pair training in the gym (and pulling some familiar fighting poses). "We don't sweat… we sparkle."

Armstrong, who previously starred in Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, will play the new, still unnamed Slayer, who will reportedly be an introverted high school student. The pilot, which hasn't been ordered to series by streamer Hulu yet, will be directed by Eternals helmer Chloé Zhao and written by Poker Face's Nora and Lilla Zuckerman.

"From the moment I saw Ryan's audition, I knew there was only one girl that I wanted by my side," Gellar said when Armstrong's casting was announced earlier this year. "To have that kind of emotional intelligence, and talent, at such a young age is truly a gift."

Gellar played once-in-a-generation (kind of) teenage vampire slayer Buffy Summers for seven seasons between 1997 and 2003 and she'll return in a supporting role for the reboot. The show also starred Alyson Hannigan and Nicholas Brendon as Buffy's best friends (or "Scooby Gang") Willow and Xander, and Anthony Stewart Head as librarian and "Watcher" Giles. It was set in the fictional town of Sunnydale, California, which was located on the "Hellmouth," but it remains to be seen if the reboot will share a setting or any other cast members with the original show.

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot doesn't have a release date yet. While we wait for more updates, check out our picks of the best shows on Hulu streaming now.