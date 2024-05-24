The Boys creator wants to complete his game of "Supernatural Pokemon" in season 5 – by adding Jared Padalecki

The Boys already has several Supernatural actors in its cast, so what’s one more?

Eric Kripke – creator of The Boys and Supernatural – has outlined his intentions to complete "Supernatural Pokemon" by bringing in Jared Padalecki, even if it’s for "a single episode."

In an interview with Variety, Kripke said, "He’s been busy the last few years, so schedules haven’t worked out."

"But now, unfortunately, [Walker] got canceled – but the good thing is he’s free," Kripke added. "And I feel like I have to complete my game of Supernatural Pokémon and I have my one big one – very big one – left to catch."

If he does jump on-board The Boys, Padalecki – who played Sam Winchester on the CW series across 15 seasons – would join fellow Supernatural alumni Jensen Ackles (Soldier Boy), Jim Beaver (Robert Singer), and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who is joining the cast in The Boys season 4 in a mystery role.

The Boys season 4 will be followed by a future fifth season, as well as Gen V season 2 – which is shortly commencing production after the death of star Chance Perdomo.

The first three episodes of The Boys season 4 will premiere on Prime Video on June 13, with the show recently revealing a glimpse at the new-look lineup of The Seven. It’s all part of a bumper month of television, including The Acolyte, House of the Dragon season 2, and the third season of The Bear.

