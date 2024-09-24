The Boys season 5 casts Snowpiercer and Invincible star as series regular

Snowpiercer and former Hamilton actor Daveed Diggs has been cast in The Boys season 5.

According to Variety, Diggs will be billed as a series regular for the fifth and final season, although details about the character are being kept under wraps.

He joins returning cast members Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, and Cameron Crovetti. Jensen Ackles will return as Soldier Boy as a series regular. (And we'll no doubt see cameos from the evil Gen V-ers Maddie Phillips and Asa Germann).

Diggs originated the dual roles of Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson in the hit Broadway musical Hamilton, and was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Actor in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series or Movie for his performance in the version of Hamilton that made it to Disney Plus.

The actor stars as Andre Layton in the dystopian thriller Snowpiercer, and voiced Commander Tysess in Star Trek Prodigy as well as Sebastian in the live-action The Little Mermaid. Diggs can be seen next in Ramell Ross's Nickel Boys and Andrew Stanton's In the Blink of an Eye.

The Boys season 5 does not yet have a release date, but Karl Urban has confirmed the last season won't premiere until sometime in 2026.