A resurfaced Gen V Easter egg in The Boys proves Hughie is almost certainly the most luckless character in recent TV history

Hughie has been put through the wringer on The Boys – and then some. Not content with seeing his then-girlfriend Robin be run through – quite literally – by A-Train, he's suffered through serious family trauma, been manipulated by shapeshifting supes, and has been covered in buckets upon buckets of blood across four seasons of the Prime Video superhero series.

So, what's one more slap in the face for the down-on-his-luck Hughie? As spotted once more by The Boys fans, a key moment of foreshadowing is hiding in the second episode of the third season. Spoilers for Gen V season 2 follow.

When Hughie is searching through the Red River Institute's archives, he scrolls past the profile of a 'Marie M'.

Gen V fans will recognize the face instantly: that's Marie Moreau (Jaz Sinclair), who we now know was a subject of Project Odessa, the same twisted experiment that helped 'birth' Homelander.

“Odessa” being scrolled past by Hughie sends me so bad, just flew past the answer 😭. https://t.co/4MOBUJes3kOctober 19, 2025

In short, Hughie just missed out on a jackpot. As seen in Gen V, Marie's powerset extends to Neumann-like head popping, super strength, healing, and now even resurrection – which puts her close to Homelander on the power scale charts in The Boys universe.

Of course, Marie could almost certainly show up in The Boys season 5, but Hughie could have put Homelander in his place much sooner (and averted countless deaths) if he had only looked a little closer. The lesson here? Always avoid doomscrolling.

Gen V season 2 is currently airing on Prime Video, with The Boys season 5 expected to premiere in 2026.

