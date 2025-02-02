Harrison Ford hopes that he doesn't "disappoint" fellow Marvel star Mark Ruffalo with his performance as Red Hulk in Captain America: Brave New World

It's not easy being green, but turning red might be even tougher, especially for Harrison Ford as President Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross in Captain America: Brave New World. As the new Hulk on the block, Ford revealed that he had to face the excessive anger issues of his character alone, as Bruce Banner's Mark Ruffalo couldn't be reached for pointers. "He wasn't available for a consultation. I just had to wing it," Ford joked to On Demand Entertainment . "I hope he's not disappointed."

As far as we know, Ruffalo's gamma-infused Avenger won't be stomping by in the upcoming chapter of the MCU, which features Ford's Ross facing off against Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) as the all-new Captain America. It also marks the legendary actor's first appearance in the franchise after replacing the late William Hurt, who passed away in 2022.

Ford accepted the role gracefully, acknowledging the challenge of continuing with a character Hurt had so wonderfully played since The Incredible Hulk in 2008, the same year the Red Hulk made his comic book debut. "It then becomes your responsibility to fill out the shoes that walked before you, and I had a lot of help from the script because the character's life becomes more complicated and interesting perhaps, but it's the level of dramatic involvement here is very high," Ford revealed. "It's kind of operatic."

We'll have to see what kind of high notes and altitudes the film will reach when Captain America: Brave New World soars into theatres on February 14. To ensure your calendar is up to date with future MCU appointments, check out our guide to every upcoming Marvel movie and TV show here.