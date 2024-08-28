Game of Thrones star offers positive update on Toxic Avenger reboot which was thought to have been potentially dropped

Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage is still hopeful his Toxic Avenger reboot will see the light of day, even though it's been a year since its festival premiere and there's still no release date for the movie.

"No, I'm not a producer on it. I don't know," Dinklage told ComicBook.com when asked about the movie's release date. "I do want it to get out there into the world because it was a really big hit at Fantastic Fest in Austin, and Macon Blair, the writer/director who is also in The Thicket ... He's incredible. He's one of my favorite people and favorite artists. So hopefully it will have its day in the toxic sun."

The film currently sits at an impressive 92% on Rotten Tomatoes following its debut at Fantastic Fest in September 2023.

The original movie was released way back in 1984. This new take will see Dinklage's Winston Gooze suffering from a terminal illness, with an employer who refuses to pay for his treatment. So, Winston tries to rob the company, but falls into toxic waste – and becomes the aptly named Toxic Avenger.

"This timely reimagining is up to its eyeballs in environmental themes as Winston goes up against the evil forces of greed and corruption to save his son, his friends, and his community," says the official synopsis

The reboot has a star-studded cast beyond Dinklage, too, with Elijah Wood, Kevin Bacon, Jacob Tremblay, and Taylour Paige co-starring.

