Deadpool and Wolverine executive producer reveals which Marvel hero she'd love to see the Merc with a Mouth team-up with next

Deadpool and Wolverine isn't even out in cinemas yet, but that hasn't stopped executive producer Wendy Jacobson from dreaming of more exciting team-ups for the red leather-clad Merc with the Mouth.

"I love to see him bounce off of Thor," she grinned, when GamesRadar+ asked who she'd most like to have Ryan Reynold's wise-cracking Wade Wilson share a movie with next. "I just think Chris Hemsworth is hilarious and is so quick with the comedy, and they're both such great dramatic actors, too.

"I'd love to see it because Deadpool is such a fanboy in general and I've read so many comics, too, where he just finds Thor so dreamy. I think that'd be a new interesting dynamic for the two of them. He'd just be in love with him because he's so gorgeous, it'd just be great."

After footage from the new film was shown behind closed doors at CinemaCon 2024, rumors began to emerge that Thor does actually make a brief appearance in the threequel, with Marvel repurposing footage from Avengers: Infinity War to make it look like the Asgardian is holding a dying Deadpool. Might they interact more than that in the final cut, however?

Directed by Stranger Things' Shawn Levy, Deadpool 3 sees the titular antihero join forces with a reluctant Logan (Hugh Jackman) to save his friends and family from a TVA-related disaster. Beyond that? Marvel is keeping the plot a secret, though we do know that the unlikely duo will have a run-in with Charles Xavier's evil twin sister Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin) along the way.

Jacobson, whose previous works include San Andreas and Rampage, is a relative newcomer at Marvel, having first collaborated with the studio on Disney Plus series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. "The thing that has surprised me so much is just how – and it shouldn't surprise me, right, because I feel like it's the most successful production company of all time – but as I get deeper and deeper, I'm still blown away every day by the people who work at Marvel Studios," she gushes.

"Every single person, in every position, in every department is at the top of their game, and more importantly, a really wonderful human. Like, even if you didn't work with them, you'd want to hang out with them. I think I stopped being terrified of Kevin Feige, probably within the last year or so," Jacobson laughs. "But I think that's been the most surprising thing... they're humans, just like us."

Deadpool and Wolverine releases on July 25 in the UK, and a day later in the US. For more, check out all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows on the way, as well as our guide to how to watch the Marvel movies in order.