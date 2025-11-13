10 years on, Fantastic Four star says "one really important person f***ed up" the 9% Rotten Tomatoes flop

News
By published

"When I first saw the movie, I remember talking to one of the studio heads and I was like, 'I think we're in trouble'"

Fantastic Four (2015)
(Image credit: Alamy)

Fantastic Four star Miles Teller thinks that "one really important person" messed up when it came to the 2015 superhero flop.

Directed by Josh Trank, the movie only has a 9% score on Rotten Tomatoes and made an estimated loss of $80-$100 million for 20th Century Fox. A sequel was planned but ultimately scrapped after the first movie's failure.

Emily Garbutt
Entertainment Writer

I’m an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering everything film and TV-related across the Total Film and SFX sections. I help bring you all the latest news and also the occasional feature too. I’ve previously written for publications like HuffPost and i-D after getting my NCTJ Diploma in Multimedia Journalism. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.