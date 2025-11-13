10 years on, Fantastic Four star says "one really important person f***ed up" the 9% Rotten Tomatoes flop

Fantastic Four star Miles Teller thinks that "one really important person" messed up when it came to the 2015 superhero flop.

Directed by Josh Trank, the movie only has a 9% score on Rotten Tomatoes and made an estimated loss of $80-$100 million for 20th Century Fox. A sequel was planned but ultimately scrapped after the first movie's failure.

"I think it's unfortunate for that, because so many people worked so hard on that movie and, honestly, maybe there was one really important person who fucked it all up," Teller said in a new interview with SiriusXM.

"Especially as a young actor and at that time, it's like, alright, if you want to be taken seriously as a leading man you gotta get on this superhero train, and that was our chance. And the casting, I thought, was spectacular. I love all those actors. But when I first saw the movie, I remember talking to one of the studio heads and I was like, 'I think we're in trouble.'"

Teller played Reed Richards, AKA Mister Fantastic, in the movie. He starred alongside Kate Mara as Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Michael B. Jordan as Johnny Storm/Human Storm, Jamie Bell as Ben Grimm/the Thing, and Toby Kebbell as Doctor Doom.

Marvel's First Family got the reboot treatment this year when they officially joined the MCU in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, played by Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. The foursome will return to the big screen next in Avengers: Doomsday.

Next up for the MCU, though, is Spider-Man 4, officially titled Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which is set to arrive in theaters on July 31, 2026. For more on Marvel Phase 6, check out our guide to all the other upcoming Marvel movies and shows.