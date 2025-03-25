The 10 best new shows and movies streaming this week on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus and more

If you're looking for the best new shows or movies to watch this week, then you've come to the right place. On this page we've gathered together some of the hottest movies and TV shows that you can find on the best streaming services, including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, Hulu, and HBO Max this week.

After a long day at work or school it can be hard to choose what to watch – there's just so much out there. That's why we've taken the hassle out of picking by selecting 10 great shows and films covering a wide range of genres.

There's everything here from Disney animations to superhero adventures, serious dramas, and one of the best sci-fi shows of the last few years, now available to watch in its entirety. So let's get started with one of the best family films of 2024, now available to watch at home...

Mufasa: The Lion King

(Image credit: Walt Disney Studios)

Available: US

Where to watch: Disney Plus, from March 26

Moonlight director Barry Jenkins helms this prequel to classic Disney movie, The Lion King, brought to life with stunning photorealistic animation. Young Mufasa (voiced by Aaron Pierre, star of DC's upcoming Lanterns show) and his brother Taka embark on a fateful adventure, one that will see Mufasa's rise to glory and his brother's descent into villainy. A beautiful follow up to one of Disney's all time great movies.

If you love Disney films, then check out our picks of the 30 best movies to watch on Disney Plus right now.

A Complete Unknown

(Image credit: Searchlight Pictures)

Available: US

Where to watch: Hulu, from March 27

This biopic of legendary folk musician Bob Dylan has a bit of everything: an assured lead performance by Timothée Chalamet as the voice of a generation. A selection of classic Dylan tracks, genuinely performed by Chalamet. A terrific supporting cast including Elle Fanning, Ed Norton, and Monica Barbaro. And striking direction from Logan director James Mangold. Whether you're already a fan of Dylan's songbook or coming to the movie completely fresh, this is an enthralling portrait of a living legend.

Daredevil: Born Again - Season One

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Available: US

Where to watch: Disney Plus

The Marvel superhero show crosses the halfway point with a double bill of episodes 5 and 6 dropping simultaneously this week. It's hard to predict where Daredevil: Born Again will go from episode to episode, but the main storylines so far have seen Matt Murdock (AKA masked vigilante Daredevil) try to save the city using his legitimate skills as a lawyer as his old enemy Wilson Fisk (AKA Kingpin) rises to power. Meanwhile a serial killer is prowling the streets and Matt's sometimes enemy, sometimes ally the Punisher is also back in action. Great stuff for people who like their superhero stories that little bit darker.

Looking for more from the MCU? Here's where you can keep track of all the upcoming Marvel shows and movies.

Moana 2

(Image credit: Disney)

Available: US

Where to watch: Disney Plus



Set three years after the first film, Moana is back for a new seafaring adventure that sees our tenacious hero set out to try and raise a mystical island that has sunk to the bottom of the ocean. One of the highest grossing films of last year, Moana 2 was also nominated for a Golden Globe, and no wonder. This is a big-hearted hug of a film that's every bit as good as its predecessor, and suitable for the whole family to watch together.

Anora

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Available: US

Where to watch: Hulu

Sean Baker's tragi-comic rags to riches film was the big winner at this year's Oscars, where it picked up no less than five awards, including the coveted Best Picture award. Mikey Madison stars in a wild, sometimes filthy, but always emotionally impactful tale of a young sex worker who marries the playboy son of a Russian oligarch, only to find that his powerful family are very much opposed to the union. Undoubtedly one of the best films of 2024, now available to watch at home.

Yellowjackets Season 3

(Image credit: Showtime)

Available: US

Where to watch: Paramount Plus

This gripping mystery series takes place in both the '90s and the present day, and follows the survivors of a girls' soccer team whose plane has crashed into the wilderness. The third season is nearing its endgame and has been another run of excellent episodes, with the '90s sequences showing the Yellowjackets growing ever more feral as they struggle to survive, while in the present day the grown up survivors turn on each other while dealing with the loss of one of their own. Yellowjackets is a funny, weird, singular series – and it still has the best title sequence on TV.

Adolescence

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: US

Where to watch: Netflix

This bleak British drama has been picking up some serious word-of-mouth acclaim on both sides of the pond, particularly for the central performances from Stephen Graham (who is reuniting here with Boiling Point director Philip Barantini) and first time actor Owen Cooper, who plays 13-year-old Jamie Miller, a young boy who has been accused of murdering a classmate. Adolescence is an undeniably tough watch, but with its themes of online misogyny and cyberbullying, it is easily one of the best and most timely dramas of the year.

The Righteous Gemstones

(Image credit: HBO Max)

Available: US

Where to watch: HBO Max



This brilliant comedy about a family of televangelists recently launched its fourth and final season on HBO Max meaning that now is a great time to catch up with the series. A terrific cast, including comedy greats like John Goodman, Edi Patterson, and Danny McBride, heads up a series which mixes frequently filthy laughs with moments of genuinely touching sincerity. It's a match made in comedy Heaven and we shall miss it when it's gone.

Queer

(Image credit: A24)

Available: US

Where to watch: HBO Max, from March 28

Challengers and Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino followed up his hit love triangle tennis drama with this adaptation of the William S. Burroughs novel of the same name. Former James Bond Daniel Craig plays American ex-pat William Lee (a fictionalised version of the author), who falls in love with Drew Starkey's handsome Eugene Allerton. A stranger, dreamier film than Challengers, this is further evidence that Guadagnino is one of our most diverse and impressive working directors.

Severance Season 2

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Available: US

Where to watch: Apple TV

The year's hottest TV show dropped its final episode (for now) just a few days back, which means that there's never been a better time to catch up with the sci-fi mystery series. It's very hard to talk about Severance without getting into spoilers, but roughly speaking it concerns a group of office workers who have undergone a procedure that means that while they are at work at the mysterious Lumon Industries they have no memory of the outside world, and vice-versa. Season 2 has certainly dialled up the weirdness (and the goats) but is every bit as compelling as the show's incredible first year.

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our list of the best Netflix movies or the best movies on Disney Plus.