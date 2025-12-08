6 of the best new shows and movies streaming this week on Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime Video, and more (December 8–December 14)

Welcome back to our weekly guide to the best new shows and movies! This is where we gather together six recommendations for the hottest films and TV shows that are available to watch right now across a range of streaming services.

It's a big week with the next instalment in the Knives Out mystery franchise landing on Netflix. But that's not all... There's also the long-awaited second season of Percy Jackson & the Olympians on Disney Plus, the season finale for IT: Welcome to Derry, and loads more besides!

As we get closer to Christmas, all of the best streaming services are upping their game, which can only mean more great viewing for us. So if you're ready for a great night in, let's get browsing. When you're done here, don't forget to take a look at our lists of the best Hulu shows and the best Apple TV shows for more streaming inspiration.

Wake Up Dead Man

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: US/UK

Where to watch: Netflix

Super-sleuth Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) is back on the case as the third Knives Out movie drops onto Netflix this week. This time around, he's tasked with solving the seemingly impossible murder of a high-ranking Catholic priest. As ever, an impressive line-up of acting talent makes up the cast of possible killers, including Josh O'Connor, Cailee Spaeny, Andrew Scott, Glenn Close, and Jeremy Renner.

The early word is that Wake Up Dead Man is a major return to form after the patchy Glass Onion. Blanc himself is more fully rounded here, in keeping with the more serious tone. Fear not, though, it's every bit as ferociously entertaining as ever and the ideal movie for watching with your family this holiday season – if you can wait that long to see it, of course.

Percy Jackson & the Olympians season 2

(Image credit: Disney/David Bukach)

Available: US/UK

Where to watch: Disney Plus

The first season of this adaptation of Rick Riordan's Percy Jackson novels was a monster-sized hit for Disney Plus. The streamer is clearly hoping the lightning thief will strike twice with season 2, which adapts the next book in the series, The Sea of Monsters. This time around Percy (Walker Scobell) is tasked with a risky quest to rescue his friend Grover (Aryan Simhadri) as well as finding a way to save Camp Half-Blood itself.

The young cast remain every bit as charming as before in a show that's faithful to Riordan's books and a cut above the old movie adaptations. Episodes will be rolling out weekly, so there's plenty to enjoy here over the entire holiday season.

Spinal Tap II: The End Continues

(Image credit: Bleecker Street)

Available: US

Where to watch: HBO Max

The long awaited sequel to the greatest rock mockumentary of all time makes its streaming debut on HBO Max this week. Spinal Tap II picks up with the fictional heavy metal band decades after the first film. Original members Nigel Tufnel (Christopher Guest), David St. Hubbins (Michael McKean), and Derek Smalls (Harry Shearer) reunite to play one final gig. Expect more rock clichés, guest appearances from a variety of famous faces (including the likes of Paul McCartney and Elton John) and extreme silliness.

Spinal Tap II opened to mixed reviews, but fans of the original will want to check back in on the gang to see what they've been up to in the intervening years. And hey, if you're still not convinced by the sequel, the immortal original This Is Spinal Tap is also streaming on HBO Max from December 12.

The Revenge Club

(Image credit: Paramount Plus)

Available: US

Where to watch: Paramount Plus

Revenge is a dish best served cold, as the old Klingon proverb goes... This dark comedy (adapted from J.D. Pennington's novel, The Othello Club) follows the members of a divorce support circle. In theory the group are meeting to help work through their issues and find a way to move forward after the pain of their relationships breaking down. It quickly takes on a very different mission, however, when the group starts plotting – and taking – revenge on the people who have spurned them.

This looks like a lot of vicious fun, with the group's plans getting increasingly more elaborate and dangerous. It's also blessed with an excellent cast, including Martin Compston, Aimée-Ffion Edwards and Meera Syal.

IT: Welcome to Derry season finale

(Image credit: HBO)

Available: US/UK

Where to watch: HBO Max (US), NOW TV (UK)

The killer clown show reaches a likely devastating climax. Anyone who has already seen episode 7 will know that we're in uncharted waters here, with that instalment – no spoilers! – putting an intriguing new spin on a memorable scene from Stephen King's original novel. Now it's time for the final showdown.

IT: Welcome to Derry has been a delightful surprise this year, starting strong and growing in scope and confidence with each episode. We know that the showrunners intend this to be a multi-season arc, with each year delving deeper into Derry's troubled history. We can't wait to see what happens next.

The War Between the Land and the Sea

(Image credit: BBC / Disney Plus)

Available: UK

Where to watch: BBC iPlayer

This Doctor Who spin-off finds itself in the curious position. It's currently releasing in the UK but won't be available internationally on Disney Plus until some time in the new year. That's a shame, as this is shaping up to be a strong sci-fi drama, which focuses on how the world responds to the arrival of a race of sea-dwelling creatures who are very angry about what humanity has done to the world's oceans...

The ecological themes are front and center, but this is also a fun and exciting show that doesn't require any knowledge of the Doctor (who is entirely absent) or his adventures. The first two episodes are streaming on BBC iPlayer now. Another two will follow on Sunday, with the final episode splashing down on December 21.

