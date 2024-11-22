This week, Netflix's top 10 shows range from the world of the Karate Kid to sitcoms and family animation. Cobra Kai is ruling the roost since the second part of season 6 dropped last week, while animated League of Legends spin-off Arcane and adventure series Outer Banks are still holding firm in the charts.

We've got the lowdown on the biggest titles on the streamer at the moment, as well as highlighting two recommendations to add to your watchlist if you're looking for a new binge watch this weekend.

This list is accurate as of November 22, 2024.

Best Netflix Top 10 TV shows right now (November 22-24)

Cobra Kai

The second part of Cobra Kai's final season has been holding firm as Netflix's number 1 TV show since the new batch of episodes dropped last Friday. Season 6 of the Karate Kid spin-off centers around preparation for the international Sekai Taikai tournament in Barcelona, as Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) prepare their now-merged dojos ready to compete. In Part 2, the team has now arrived in Spain – and so has John Kreese (Martin Kove) and the Cobra Kai. The latest installment consists of five new episodes, with the final batch arriving in February.

AP Bio

Now-canceled sitcom AP Bio is having a second lease of life on Netflix. The series stars It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia's Glenn Howerton as Jack Griffin, a disgraced Harvard philosophy professor forced to move back to his Ohio hometown and teach high school biology classes. The cast also includes Patton Oswalt, BoJack Horseman's Jean Villepique, and House of the Dragon's Tom Bennett, as well as guest appearances from actors like Bruce Campbell. The show ran for four seasons between 2018 and 2021, with the first two seasons airing on NBC and the rest streaming on Peacock.

Netflix Top 10 TV shows right now

Cobra Kai AP Bio Our Oceans Arcane Outer Banks Sisters' Feud Adam Ray Is Dr. Phil UNLEASHED The Cage Rhythm + Flow The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish

