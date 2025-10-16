6 new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Prime, Disney Plus, and more (October 17-19)

Are you looking for the best new movies and shows to watch on streaming this weekend? We've got you covered. Below, we've put together a list with six great new movies and TV shows now available on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Apple TV Plus, and Hulu that should be on your radar right now.

With Halloween almost upon us, horror has a strong presence in this week's list, but don't worry as there is something for everyone here. After all, the combined power of the best streaming services makes it almost impossible to come out empty-handed. From Disney's recently unearthed horror gem from the 1980s to Netflix's action-packed adaptation of a beloved game and Tim Robinson's new cringe comedy show on HBO Max, these October releases should be on the top of your watchlist.

As new upcoming movies and the best shows keep dropping on our screens, we're taking a look at the most recent streaming releases so you don't miss a thing. Let's hope that some of them are as excellent as some of the movie and TV highlights of 2025, including Andor season 2, Netflix's Adolescence, and KPop Demon Hunters. See for yourself.

New TV shows

The Chair Company (HBO Max)

Available: US

Watch now: HBO Max

If you're a fan of I Think You Should Leave and you think Friendship is one of the best comedies of the year, we have amazing news for you – Tim Robinson is back with yet another gem on HBO Max, and it's titled The Chair Company. Expect Robinson and co-creator Zach Kanin's brand of cringe humor as it expands to new heights.

The story centers on a middle-aged family guy named Ronald Trosper (Robinson) as his simple customer-service complaint turns into a mysterious investigation that will uncover a vast and elaborate conspiracy. Per the official poster, "There's a whole world under the surface, and only Ron has any idea about it. And sometimes the two worlds collide, and sometimes they don’t. Ron holds them at arm’s length from each other. Watch every week to find out when he can and when he can’t."

The Chair Company is available to stream on HBO Max from October 12. For more, check out our guides to the best HBO shows and the best HBO movies.

Splinter Cell: Deathwatch (Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

Netflix just released an animated adaptation of Tom Clancy's Ubisoft's game franchise titled Splinter Cell: Deathwatch, and it might be one of the most exciting animated releases of the year on TV. The show comes from John Wick creator Derek Kolstad and stars Liev Schreiber, who starred in the live-action Tom Clancy movie The Sum of All Fears over 20 years ago. If you got to see the first trailer, you know there is going to be plenty of fights and action here.

The story takes place years after the events of the games, with an older Sam Fisher pushed back out of retirement. The official synopsis for the Netflix show reads, "In this first-ever adaptation of the acclaimed stealth video game Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell, legendary agent Sam Fisher is drawn back into the field when a wounded young operative seeks out his help."

Splinter Cell: Deathwatch is available to stream on Netflix from October 14. For more, check out the best Netflix shows to watch right now.

Obituary season 2 (Hulu)

Available: US

Watch now: Hulu

If you still haven't fallen in love with this Irish show, now would be the perfect time. Described as Dexter meets Bad Sisters (via Deadline), Obituary has returned this week on Hulu with a season 2, which promises more murders and bloody situations. Siobhán Cullen reprises her role as Elvira Clancy, an obituary writer on a small-town Irish newspaper who occasionally multitasks as a serial killer.

The story picks up from the events of season 1 as Elvira struggles with the death of her father. Although she finds some solace in killing, her peace is disturbed by a mysterious murder in town, so she becomes determined to solve the case. Eccentric newspaper editor Vivienne (played by Extraordinary star Máiréad Tyers) will join her in the investigation.

Obituary season 2 is available to watch on Hulu on October 14. For more, check out our list of the best Hulu shows to watch right now.

Mr. Scorsese (Apple TV Plus)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Apple TV Plus

Calling all the movie lovers! Apple TV Plus is paying tribute to one of the greatest filmmakers of all time, Martin Scorsese, with a brand-new five-part documentary series. Described as a "film portrait of a man through the lens of his work", the show explores the many facets of the filmmaker, including his career and personal history.

The series, directed by Rebecca Miller, had exclusive and unrestricted access to Scorsese’s private archives and extensive conversations with the director, which makes for a fascinating viewing for those interested in the history of cinema. And that's not all – there are also plenty of interviews with Scorsese's friends, family and creative collaborators including Robert De Niro, Daniel Day-Lewis, Leonardo DiCaprio, Mick Jagger, Steven Spielberg, Sharon Stone, Jodie Foster, Margot Robbie, and Cate Blanchett.

Mr Scorsese is on Apple TV Plus from October 17. For more, check out our lists for the best movies on Apple TV Plus and the best TV shows on Apple TV Plus.

New movies

Something Wicked This Way Comes (Disney Plus)

(Image credit: Disney Plus)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Disney Plus

With Halloween around the corner, Disney Plus has added to its library one of those rare gems that might bring some buried traumas to the surface for kids who grew up in the 1980s. Originally released in 1983 and adapted from Ray Bradbury's 1962 dark fantasy novel of the same name, Something Wicked This Way Comes is finally available to watch on streaming, and you should give it a watch.

The film follows Will and Jim, two kids living in a small Midwestern town haunted by a travelling circus led by Mr. Dark (played by Jonathan Pryce). This mysterious and eerie figure grants wishes, but for a price. The cast also includes Jason Robards, Pam Grier, Royal Dano, and Diane Ladd.

Something Wicked This Way Comes is available to watch on Disney Plus. For more, you can also see our list of the best TV shows on Disney Plus.

Frankenstein (1931) (Prime Video)

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Prime Video

With Guillermo del Toro's new take on Frankenstein releasing soon on Netflix and Halloween only a couple of weeks away, Prime Video has recently added one of the best horror movies in Hollywood history. We're talking about the original adaptation of Mary Shelley's 1818 novel, Frankenstein, released in 1931 and starring Boris Karloff as the monster. A magnificent piece of Gothic horror which still stands the test of time.

You know how the story goes – an obsessed scientist, Henry Frankenstein (played b y Colin Clive), digs up corpses with his assistant in order to assemble a living being from body parts, an ambitious project that leads to terrible consequences.

Frankenstein (1931) is available on Amazon Prime. For more, check out our list of all the best movies on Prime Video right now.

