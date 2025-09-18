Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo and Spider-Man: Homecoming's Tony Revolori explain why the world needs Lego Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy right now: "There's something beautiful about the hero always prevailing"

Lego Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy – Pieces of the Past stars Gaten Matarazzo and Tony Revolori say the world could use some wholesome moments right now, and that Star Wars fans could use some good, non-canon fun.

"I just think the world loves wholesome moments in general," Matarazzo tells GamesRadar+. "Regardless of anything, there's something beautiful about the hero always prevailing. There's something beautiful about feeling hopeful and finding a new hope."

Pieces of the Past is the follow-up season to Lego Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy, which sees Matarazzo and Revolori return as brothers Sig and Dev Greebling. Per the official synopsis, the two "must combine their powers of Force Building and Sith Breaking" to once again save the galaxy and "journey into the deepest corners of Lego Star Wars Lore, uncovering pieces of all the galaxies that have come before."

The returning voice cast includes Bobby Moynihan as Jedi Bob, Marsai Martin as Yesi Scala, and Michael Cusack as a Gonk droid named Servo. Dan Hernandez and Benj Samit return as headwriters and showrunners. The series is non-canon, developing its own lore within the Lego Star Wars universe, though Rebuild the Galaxy takes place sometime after the events of The Rise of Skywalker.

"At the end of the day, we just wanna have fun, and I had so much fun doing this," Revolori says. "I know Gaten did as well. And at the end of the day, I'm so glad that people can feel that. I'm happy that I can put a little something out into the world that makes everyone smile, hopefully."

Continued Revolori: "That's the goal here. From the beginning, that's what the show's design was. Being able to cater to Star Wars fans specifically [with] something they can take a deep breath and just enjoy without any strings attached or any crazy context or worrying about the canon or worrying about a franchise that they love so much. Like, just getting to be great. This is just fun. Characters we love in wacky situations, having a ball."

Lego Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy – Pieces of the Past lands on Disney Plus on September 19. For more, check out how to watch the Star Wars movies in order, and keep up with upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows.