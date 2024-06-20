Star Wars has a bizarre new timeline controversy thanks to The Acolyte's prequels cameo

The Star Wars timeline is confusing, there's no doubt about that, but just when fans think they've plotted every event that has happened in a galaxy far, far away upon it, a new title comes along and shake things up. Cue The Acolyte...

Just recently, the Disney Plus show saw High Council Jedi Ki-Adi-Mundi, a character who appeared in The Phantom Menace, Attack of the Clones, and Revenge of the Sith, make a cameo – and viewers are kind of baffled, seeing as the series takes place around a century before the events of the prequel movies kick off.

"Mundi was in his 60s in the prequels. He can't be present at an event 40 years before he was born," a longtime franchise fan argued on Twitter after episode 4 dropped, as another angrily wrote: "Not only do you f*** up Ki-Adi-Mundi's character but ALSO THE F***ING CANON TIMELINE. ABSOLUTE IDIOTS."

"The Acolyte not only contradicts Star Wars canon but it forgets elements of its own story, its lazily written," claimed a third.

Others, meanwhile, aren't fussed about the "mix-up" at all, and even took to social media to point out that Ki-Adi-Mundi's kind, Cereans, have long life spans. Even though it's never been confirmed just how long.

"First thing I tell friends who [are] new to Star Wars or have just seen [the original trilogy or prequel trilogy] is that the timeline is MESSY. Everything is relative," tweeted one. "Birthdates or life-spans of alien races changing in Legends or canon is really not a big deal!"

"24 hours ago, not a single person on this earth cared when Ki-Adi-Mundi was born," said another, as someone else joked: "I don't know if this helps anyone, but if EVER there were a Jedi that would lie about his age, it's Ki-Adi-Mundi."

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Acolyte is streaming now on Disney Plus, with episodes dropping weekly. You can read more on the show with our pieces on: