Star Wars Rebels executive producer says Sabine being a Jedi was "absolutely not the plan" for the animated show as it would "step on Ezra's story" and be "overkill"

Sabine technically isn't a Jedi now, but...

Star Wars Rebel executive producer Henry Gilroy says they never planned to make Sabine a Jedi in the animated series, and don't understand why it happened in Ahoka.

"It was absolutely not the plan… We really felt, not only did it step on Ezra’s story, but it was a retread. Like we already did this," Gilroy told Pod of Rebellion. "The idea of Sabine training as a Jedi when she is already this fantastic warrior of her own type, we felt like this is overkill."

"I had nothing to do with the Ahsoka series, so I was shocked," Gilroy continued. "What I love about the story with the Darksaber is that you don’t have to be a Jedi to have Jedi ideals… I think that’s what’s really the more important thing, rather than Force pushing Ezra a hundred feet when she’s never used the Force before."

Lauren Milici
Senior Entertainment Writer

Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ based in New York City. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.

