Star Wars fans are speculating that Hayden Christensen will have a much bigger role in Ahsoka season 2 thanks to his filming schedule

As Hayden Christensen drops out of another convention appearance, fans are convinced that this means he's going to have a much more prominent role in Ahsoka season 2 than he did in the Star Wars show's first installment.

The speculation comes via a Facebook post from Spacecon San Antonio, which reads, "We had attempted to have Hayden Christensen return to appear with The Emperor 'Ian McDiarmid'......but Hayden is still filming the next season of 'Ahsoka' and is unable to commit."

The convention isn't taking place until October 24-26, though, which has led fans to believe the actor has a much more significant role in season 2 than season 1. "Hayden is filming all the way until the end of October. How big is his role in this season?!?!" one fan tweeted in response to the announcement.

Christensen also recently dropped out of Manchester Comic Con in the UK because of filming commitments, but that event took place across the weekend of July 26-27, which means that his time on set is already well underway – and will be for at least three more months.

Anakin Skywalker appeared in episode 5 of Ahsoka season 1, but we only got further glimpses of him through flashbacks and holograms as the season progressed. Season 2 is still being kept heavily under wraps, but we found out that Christensen would be returning alongside Rosario Dawson's Ahsoka Tano at this year's Star Wars Celebration.

"You know, there's absolutely nothing that I can speak on at the moment, and I wish I could share with you something at least, because it's such an exciting time for us to be back together, and we're currently in the middle of filming it," Shin Hati actor Ivanno Sakhno told GamesRadar+ recently. "All I can say is that it is bigger and even more in-depth, and I'm really excited for people to see it. It means the world."

Ahsoka season 2 doesn't have a release date yet. While we wait for more updates, check out our guide to all the other upcoming Star Wars movies and shows still to come.